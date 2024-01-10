Natalie Portman: Method acting a luxury women can’t afford

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman weighed in on the topic of method acting, expressing her perspective that it is a “luxury women can’t afford.” The renowned actress, celebrated for her performance in “Black Swan,” revealed that she has never attempted method acting due to its potential impact on her personal life.

Portman, who underwent extensive ballet training for her role in “Black Swan,” highlighted the challenges women face in embracing method acting, a technique traditionally associated with male actors such as Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Leonardo DiCaprio. The method involves actors immersing themselves fully in their characters, sometimes taking extreme measures to stay in character throughout the production process.

The Oscar winner candidly shared her views, stating, “I’ve gotten very into roles, but I think it’s honestly a luxury that women can’t afford. I don’t think that children or partners would be very understanding of, you know, me making everyone call me ‘Jackie Kennedy’ all the time.” Portman emphasized the intricate balance women must strike between their professional commitments and personal responsibilities.

Actors like Daniel Day-Lewis and Jared Leto have earned acclaim for their immersive performances, showcasing intense dedication to the craft in method acting. Leto, who faced criticism for sending peculiar gifts to his co-stars while in character as the Joker for “Suicide Squad,” recently acknowledged his own reputation during the Golden Globe awards, humorously stating, “I have been in presenter mode for weeks now.”

Portman’s insights shed light on the unique challenges faced by women in the film industry, where the demands of method acting may clash with the responsibilities of motherhood and partnership. As discussions around gender equality in Hollywood continue, Portman’s perspective adds a valuable dimension to the ongoing dialogue regarding the sacrifices and choices actors make in pursuit of their craft.