Karla Sofia Gascon opens up about her controversial past and Hollywood future

In a candid conversation, actress Karla Sofia Gascon recently shared her thoughts on her potential return to the United States and her deep concerns about the global state of freedom for the transgender community.

Gascon, who made history as the first trans woman nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, is facing a turbulent road ahead after a series of controversies, including the resurfacing of offensive tweets from 2016.

As the first openly transgender actress on the verge of an Oscar win, Gascon was set to make history. However, her dreams were shattered when journalist Sarah Hagi uncovered past tweets that included derogatory remarks about Islam, George Floyd, and the LGBTQ+ community.

This ignited a firestorm of backlash, prompting Gascon to issue a heartfelt apology for her past comments and express her commitment to learning, growth, and fostering understanding.

Now, in an emotional interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gascon spoke openly about her hopes and fears surrounding her potential return to the US.

Reflecting on the challenges she might face, she said, “I’m looking forward to it. The question is whether, when I get to the United States, everything will be okay.”

The actress expressed concern about the impact of former President Trump’s executive orders, which targeted transgender, nonbinary, and intersex individuals. “I hope so,” she continued. “But if they don’t let me in or they don’t let me work because they consider I’m not sufficiently qualified, or they want to discriminate against me because of my sexuality, then it will be very difficult.”

Gascon’s words were a poignant reminder of the struggle many in the trans community face when it comes to freedom and acceptance.

“I hope so. I’m looking forward to doing millions of things in the United States because I think it’s a wonderful country full of something we have all wished for in this world: freedom. And we are losing it. We are losing it,” she lamented.

Aside from the political challenges, Karla Sofia Gascon also reflected on her life-changing experience with her recent film ‘Emilia Perez’. “Well, it has changed radically because it was a film that, for me, is already part of the history of cinema and that is going to be a cult film,” she said, emphasizing the responsibility that comes with such a milestone. “Obviously, that brings with it an implicit responsibility, especially after everything that has happened around the film and around trans people.”

Looking forward, Gascon is keeping busy with an impressive slate of upcoming projects. She revealed her role in the Italian film ‘The Life Lift’, where she plays a psychiatrist with a complex duality, embodying both “the devil and god.”

Additionally, she’s going to star in films in Argentina, Spain, and France, including a poignant story about a blues singer who attempts to adopt a girl from a refugee camp.