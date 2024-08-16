Kaley Cuoco breaks engagement news: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star to marry Tom Pelphrey

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco who had previously announced that she would never marry again is all set to tie the knot with ‘Ozark’ actor Tom Pelphrey with whom she has been in a relationship for over two years. Flaunting her engagement ring, the actress took the fans by surprise as she broke the happy news of getting married to Tom with whom she welcomed her daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie, in 2023.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Cuoco shared an adorable photo of the couple, dated August 10, in which they can be seen nuzzling their faces as she proudly held up her hand to flaunt her gorgeous engagement ring. She captioned the snapshot as “Amazing weekend.” Sharing a video close-up of the ring, the actress penned her admiration for her fiancé writing, “Grateful for every road that led me straight to you (Tom Pelphrey). What a wild, beautiful journey life can be.”

Pelphrey also took to the social media platform to shower Cuoco with admiration as he expressed gratitude. He penned, “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle,” Pelphrey wrote at the time. “Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend (Kaley Cuoco). You are incredible.”

The news of the couple’s engagement comes two years after Kaley Cuoco revealed to Glamour Magazine that she will never get married again. Previously, the actress was married twice. She first tied the knot with Ryan Sweeting in 2013 which ended in 2016. Cuoco’s second marriage with Karl Cook lasted four years from 2018-2022. Elaborating her decision, the actress said that would rather be in a long-lasting relationship or partnership before acknowledging that she would exchange vows again. Moreover, she disclosed that she enjoys being someone’s partner and values companionship, revealing that whenever the actress decides to let go, someone new and magical enters her life. “So, I do believe there is someone out there.”

Previously, the ‘Big Bang Theory’ star also revealed how she and Pelphrey met in a Hollywood-style meet-cute setup. Cuoco and Pelphrey first got acquainted in April 2022 when they were set up by their mutual manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph. Recounting the incident in an interview with USA Today, Cuoco revealed that Andrea told her “’Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other’.” When the duo met in person at the ‘Ozark’ premiere, Cuoco knew it was special. “I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together.”

After the duo shared the news with fans, congratulatory messages have been pouring in as the couple gets ready to celebrate their whirlwind romance and tie the knot.