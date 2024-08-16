‘Marry My Husband’ stars Gong Min Jeung and Jang Jae Ho announce real-life wedding

South Korean actors Gong Min Jeung and Jang Jae Ho who played a couple in the superhit drama ‘Marry My Husband’ headlined by Park Min Young and Na In Woo, are poised to get married in real life. The reel-turned-real couple will exchange their vows in a private ceremony in September. Both Min Jeung and Jae Ho announced the happy news on their social media handles and revealed that the ceremony would take place in the presence of close friends and family.

On August 16, news outlet, News1 reported that Gong Min Jeung and Jang Jae Ho are set to get married this coming month in September. What has added to the excitement is the fact that the actors essayed the role of a married couple on-screen in the superhit thriller ‘Marry My Husband’ which concluded earlier in February 2024. The ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ actress Gong Min Jeung also disclosed that they have known each other since before they worked on the drama. As the duo announced their wedding plan, they shared a series of adorable and endearing pictures as they penned their love and support for each other.

Sharing the snapshots, Gong Min Jeung penned an endearing note with her heart on her sleeve. She revealed to fans that she will be having a small wedding ceremony with her best friend Jang Jae Ho in the presence of the couple’s family and close acquaintances. The actress further expressed how precious Jang Jae Ho is to her, who met her as a friend even before they filmed the drama ‘Marry My Husband.’ Min Jeung admired her fiancé as she added that he made her laugh a lot and was warm with his constant kindness. Melting fans’ hearts, she penned that he made her believe that it is better to grow old together for the rest of her life than by herself.

Meanwhile, as Jang Jae Ho admired the love of his life, he penned that the actor is going to spend the rest of his life with someone he loves. He further added that he respects Gong Min Jeung as an actress and as a person.

Gong Min Jeung is best known for her role as a bubbly nurse in the hit rom-com, ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha.’ She also won the Best Supporting Actress Award in the 2022 SBS Drama Awards for her role in the drama, ‘One Dollar Lawyer.’ Her other notable roles include starring in the hits ‘Little Women’ and ‘Marry My Husband.’ On the other hand, Jang Jae Ho is known for appearing in dramas including ‘Through the Waves,’ ‘Devils,’ ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ and ‘Marry My Husband’ among others.