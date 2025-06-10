Jonathan Daviss to play Snoop Dogg in upcoming biopic

Jonathan Daviss, best known for his role as Pope in Netflix’s hit series ‘Outer Banks’, has landed the lead role in the upcoming biopic about rap icon Snoop Dogg.

The film is shaping up to be a major cinematic project, with big names attached both in front of and behind the camera.

The biopic is production of Snoop Dogg himself, alongside Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker, the president of Death Row Pictures, according to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

This film is the first under Death Row Pictures’ new deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, marking a bold step for the legendary Death Row Records as it expands into filmmaking.

Craig Brewer, who directed ‘Hustle & Flow’ and ‘Dolemite Is My Name’, is going to direct the film. Brewer, who is known for his ability to capture the energy and grit of real-life stories, will also revise the script, which was originally penned by Joe Robert Cole.

The movie will chronicle Snoop Dogg’s journey—from his early days as a young rapper in Long Beach, California, to becoming one of the most recognizable names in global pop culture.

Snoop’s career took off with the release of his groundbreaking debut album ‘Doggystyle’ in 1993 under Death Row Records, produced by Dr. Dre.

The album delivered massive hits like “Gin and Juice” and “What’s My Name?”, cementing Snoop’s status in hip-hop history.

Jonathan Daviss, who has gained popularity for his performance in ‘Outer Banks’ (now heading into its final season), seems ready for this career-defining role. The 25-year-old actor has also appeared in Netflix’s dark comedy ‘Do Revenge’, but this marks his first major lead in a big-budget Hollywood biopic.

The Snoop Dogg project follows a trend of music biopics that have been doing exceptionally well at the box office and awards shows. Universal Pictures, which is backing this film, has already found massive success in this genre with ‘Straight Outta Compton’, the story of rap group N.W.A., which grossed over $200 million and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Universal also saw major wins with ‘8 Mile’, the Eminem-led drama that won an Oscar for Best Original Song and earned over $250 million worldwide.

Recently, music biopics like ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ and ‘A Complete Unknown’—the Bob Dylan-centered film starring Timothée Chalamet—have kept audiences and critics hooked. Hollywood’s appetite for these stories is still strong, with more major projects in the pipeline, including a four-part Beatles film series set to begin in 2028 and a Bruce Springsteen biopic, ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’, expected to release later this year.