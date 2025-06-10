Nico Parker shuts down backlash over ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ casting

Nico Parker, who won hearts with her role in ‘The Last of Us’, is now stepping into the shoes of Astrid in the live-action remake of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’.

As excited as she is for the role, Parker has also faced her share of online criticism — mainly from those unhappy that she doesn’t match Astrid’s original animated look of blonde hair and blue eyes.

In a recent conversation with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Parker addressed the backlash with remarkable calm and confidence.

“There are people who are deeply attached to the animated movies and want to see an exact replica of what they saw in 2010. I really hope they can still find something to love in this new version,” she said. “But for those who just hate inclusivity and hate change — I really don’t care.”

Parker made it clear that she’s not here to entertain negativity. “If I wouldn’t value your opinion on most things in life, why would I value your opinion on my hair? If I did, I’d probably go mad,” she added.

Being the daughter of actress Thandiwe Newton and filmmaker Ol Parker, Nico is no stranger to the entertainment world. She also understands the importance of representation on screen, especially for young audiences who want to see themselves in the stories they watch.

“When I was younger, there weren’t many mixed-race or Black icons I could look to and feel a connection with on screen. That’s slowly changing now, and I think that’s really special,” she shared. “There’s still a long way to go — especially for women, in getting more original stories and meaningful, female-led roles. But things are moving forward. I’d like to believe I can help that change along in some way.”

The live-action ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ is set to hit theatres on June 13. Directed by Dean DeBlois, who also co-directed the original 2010 animated film, this remake brings back familiar faces while offering a fresh take on the beloved story.

Mason Thames will play Hiccup, with Parker as Astrid. Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, and Julian Dennison round out the main cast.

Speaking at a special event where the trailer was unveiled, DeBlois reflected on the opportunity to revisit the story. “When we made the original film, we were on a really tight production schedule and had limited resources. Some character moments and relationship depth got lost along the way,” he explained. “This new version allows us to explore those areas more fully.”

One of the biggest updates in the remake is a stronger focus on Astrid’s character. DeBlois admitted that in the original film, Astrid “was a little underserved.”

This time, she’s getting her due. In the live-action story, Astrid comes from a proud family of Viking warriors and dreams of one day leading her people — giving her much more depth and agency than before.