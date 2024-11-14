Jon M Chu to helm Britney Spears biopic inspired by her ‘The Woman in Me’ memoir

‘Now You See Me’ director Jon M Chu teases his next- Britney Spears biopic, inspired by her hit memoir, ‘The Woman in Me.’ The ace filmmaker wants to bring to screens the inspirational story of the iconic musician. He believes the story of the ‘One More Time’ hitmaker deserves to be told. In his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chu opened up about his plans to helm her biopic.

During the interview, the ‘Wicked’ director iterated his admiration for Spears. He revealed that he’s been a fan of the ‘Oops! I Did it Again’ singer since her early years. Chu believes that her journey reflects the trials of a generation shaped by the ’90s and early 2000s pop culture. “She represents a generation growing up in the 2000s and late ’90s, and she has a story that deserves to be told properly.”

On August 1, Universal Pictures announced that it secured the rights to Spears’ book, with Chu and producer Marc Platt developing a movie. Moreover, the global music icon also teased the announcement on social media. Taking to X, she wrote that day, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned.”

Talking about the slated project, Chu told the outlet that they have not brought a screenwriter on board. “We haven’t written the script yet. But in this initial conception, I think it’s a lot about how we treat people, young people, stars that we think we own, women, mothers. There’s a lot of things in there that I would love to explore.” Additionally, no details about the film’s casting is out yet. Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly mentioned the potential stars for the series. These include ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney, Addison Rae, and Dove Cameron. Emma Roberts also voiced her interest, calling the role her “dream come true.”

The project is special for the filmmaker who is also a fan of Britney Spears. Talking about it, he said, “I have been a Britney fan for many years. I saw her when she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium. I’ve gone to many of her shows, and she’s always been someone I’ve looked up to.”

Recently, Spears also led fans to speculate that she attached to another project of Chu’s as well. The songstress tagged the director in a cryptic post, leading fans to think that she is starring in Chu’s ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.’ On this, the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ director said, “You’ll have to ask Britney what she meant by all of that.” However, he added that it was an honour to get a shoutout from her fans. “I love that. I think she likes to tease the audience in different ways. So I’ll let it be a mystery on her part, but I’m excited to work with her.”