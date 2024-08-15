John Cena shares BTS secrets of ‘Jackpot’ with Awkwafina

In the upcoming action-comedy ‘Jackpot’, fans are in for a treat as John Cena and Awkwafina team up for a wild ride filled with laughs and high-octane action. Cena, known for his wrestling prowess and impressive film roles, recently revealed how he used his WWE experience to help his co-star Awkwafina perfect a pivotal scene in the film.

During the movie’s premiere, John Cena recounted the unique training he provided to Awkwafina, particularly focusing on a scene where she is supposed to punch him in the face. Cena, who has had his nose broken in real life, appreciated that the scene utilized a prosthetic, making it all the more enjoyable. He described the process as “fantastic,” and praised Awkwafina’s dedication to the scene. “I told her to ‘swing for the fences,’ and she absolutely delivered,” Cena said, noting that the final effect was visually striking and contributed well to the movie’s comedic flair.

‘Jackpot’, directed by the renowned Paul Feig, centers around a high-stakes lottery in California where losers of the lottery can claim their multi-billion dollar prize by killing the jackpot winner before nightfall. Awkwafina plays the hapless winner on the run, with Cena stepping in as her unlikely ally.

Advertisement

Cena spoke highly of his on-screen chemistry with Awkwafina, noting their contrasting characters added to the film’s charm. “She plays an anxious character who’s completely out of her depth, while I’m the calm, reassuring presence,” Cena explained. This dynamic allowed them to leverage their strengths and inject humor into their performances, creating a memorable on-screen duo.

Feig, who has been a long-time admirer of Cena, expressed his excitement about the casting. “When I first spoke to him, he was very clear that he didn’t want to be protected from looking silly. That’s something I deeply respect, especially coming from a major action star,” Feig shared. He appreciated Cena’s willingness to embrace comedic elements, which he felt added to the film’s overall charm.

Feig also reflected on the project’s broader appeal, highlighting that while ‘Jackpot’ might draw comparisons to other action-packed films like ‘The Purge’ or ‘John Wick’, it brings a different flavor to the table. “Those films often have a darker view of humanity. I wanted ‘Jackpot’ to have a more light-hearted tone,” Feig explained. He emphasized that despite its dark premise, the movie has a good-natured heart. As the story unfolds, audiences see that the lottery system isn’t universally endorsed, and many characters end up rooting for Awkwafina’s character instead.

Drawing inspiration from classic physical comedy and action films, Feig envisioned ‘Jackpot’ as a modern homage to the works of Jackie Chan and the ‘Pink Panther’ series. “Chan’s films have always been a huge influence on me, and I wanted to capture that blend of physical comedy and action,” Feig said.

‘Jackpot’ is set to hit theaters this Thursday, and with its mix of humor, action, and dynamic performances from Cena and Awkwafina, it’s shaping up to be a standout film of the season. Fans of both actors and comedy aficionados alike should mark their calendars for this anticipated release.