Brad Pitt reflects on final chapters of his acting career

In a recent conversation, Brad Pitt shared his thoughts on the later stages of his acting career, offering a candid perspective on what lies ahead. At 60, Pitt sees himself entering the “last leg” of his professional journey, though his interpretation of the phrase might surprise some.

Speaking to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Brad Pitt elaborated on what he meant by the term “last leg.” For him, it’s less about an imminent end and more about the current phase of his career. “I was thinking about it in terms of seasons,” Pitt explained. “There’s the initial excitement of starting out, the thrill of discovery, the ups and downs, and then stepping into the bigger league, which brings its own set of challenges and rewards.”

He went on to describe this current period of his career as a time of reflection and assessment. “I’m looking at what these final years might bring. Seeing my parents age has made me ponder this stage more deeply,” he said. “It’s fascinating to see people like Frank Gehry, who at 95 is still creating remarkable art. It makes me think that staying passionate and connected to your work can keep life vibrant.”

Advertisement

Pitt’s reflections on aging and career longevity are not new. He’s previously voiced similar sentiments about the evolving nature of his work and his place in the industry. Joining him in this discussion was George Clooney, who provided his own insights on growing older in the entertainment world.

Clooney, who is also in his 60s, addressed the often-fraught issue of diminishing roles for aging actors. “In our line of work, retirement isn’t really enforced,” Clooney noted. “The challenge is managing how we adapt as we age.”

He outlined two primary approaches to navigating this phase. “One way is to cling to the roles you had when you were younger and resist change,” he said. “The other is to embrace different types of characters and adapt to new opportunities.” Clooney emphasized that accepting the inevitability of aging and the evolving nature of one’s career is crucial for staying relevant.

Clooney also touched on the personal side of aging with humor, saying, “People will sometimes say, ‘You’re older than I thought.’ And I’ll respond, ‘Well, I’m 63!’ It’s all part of life. The key is to make peace with the changes and keep moving forward.”

As Pitt and Clooney prepare for their new project, ‘Wolfs’, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 27, they are also looking ahead to the future. The studio has already announced a sequel to the series, indicating a continued collaboration between the two actors.

In their discussion, both stars highlighted that while the acting profession presents unique challenges as they age, it also offers opportunities for growth and reinvention. Their approach to this transitional phase in their careers reflects a broader perspective on adapting to change and continuing to find joy in their work.

With ‘Wolfs’ on the horizon and a sequel in the works, Brad Pitt and Clooney’s conversation serves as a reminder that while aging is inevitable, it can also be an opportunity to explore new dimensions of creativity and professional fulfillment.