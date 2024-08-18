JK Simmons reveals Stan Lee’s compliment and “jealousy”

JK Simmons, the acclaimed actor celebrated for his portrayal of J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s iconic ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy, recently shared a heartwarming story about the late Stan Lee. In a candid interview, Simmons recounted how Lee, the legendary co-creator of Spider-Man, expressed both admiration and a touch of envy regarding Simmons’ role as the irascible editor of the Daily Bugle.

Simmons, who has won prestigious awards including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a British Academy Film Award for his gripping performance in ‘Whiplash’, is also widely popular for his role in the Spider-Man series. Despite the significant success and acclaim that JK Simmons has received, the actor revealed that his portrayal of Jameson met with a surprising reaction from Lee.

According to Simmons, he had never met Stan Lee before, and it wasn’t immediately apparent to him that Lee had a personal connection to the character he portrayed. “I didn’t realize, and it’s pretty obvious to anyone who’s paying attention, that J.J.J. was sort of based on Stan himself,” Simmons explained in an interview with GQ. “Stan confessed to me that he was a bit jealous that they didn’t cast him for the role.”

Lee, who co-created Spider-Man with Steve Ditko in 1962, was popular for his frequent cameos in Marvel films, a tradition that began with the release of Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ in 2002. Despite his own wish to play the character, Lee ultimately praised Simmons’ performance. “He told me, ‘But having seen you do it, I thought you were fantastic.’” Simmons recalled, noting how meaningful this compliment was coming from the man who had such a deep connection to the character.

Stan Lee passed away in 2018 at the age of 95, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the world of comics and film. His influence on the Marvel universe remains profound, with his characters continuing to captivate audiences worldwide. Simmons, meanwhile, has continued to embody J. Jonah Jameson, reprising the role not only in the original trilogy but also in later films like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021) and ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (2023).

The actor’s ongoing association with the role has cemented his place in the Marvel universe, but it’s clear that the respect and acknowledgment from Stan Lee were particularly special moments in his career. Simmons’ story offers a rare glimpse into the mutual respect between actors and creators in the world of comic book adaptations, highlighting how even the great Stan Lee could feel a touch of envy for a role he once cherished.