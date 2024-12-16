Barbie sequel in the works as Greta Gerwig develops new story

The iconic ‘Barbie’ movie, which captivated audiences worldwide and grossed a staggering $1.4 billion in 2023, might soon be making a return to the big screen, as early reports suggest that the creative minds behind the original film, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, are already working on ideas for a sequel.

While Warner Bros. and the filmmakers have not confirmed the news, sources close to the project have revealed that discussions are underway, and the sequel is currently in its early development stages. The success of ‘Barbie’, which blended whimsical fun with a deeper exploration of identity and self-discovery, left fans eager for more, sparking speculation about a follow-up.

Advertisement

Gerwig, who directed and co-wrote the original film, has been open about her commitment to creating meaningful stories. She has previously stated that she would only consider a sequel if she found a compelling story that resonated with her.

Advertisement

In March 2024, while accepting her ‘Time Women of the Year’ honor, Gerwig emphasized her creative process, saying, “My North Star is, what do I deeply love? What do I really care about? What’s the story underneath this story? If I find the undertow, then we get it. If I don’t find an undertow, there’s no more.”

It appears that Gerwig and Baumbach, her partner both personally and professionally, have found that “undertow” for the Barbie sequel. The duo has reportedly settled on a story concept and presented it to Warner Bros., though no official deal has been finalized. Insiders suggest that early discussions about scripting and scheduling are already taking place, with Baumbach expected to begin work on the script once the deal is confirmed.

Balancing the schedules of Gerwig and Baumbach could prove challenging. Baumbach currently focuses on post-production for his upcoming Netflix film, an untitled coming-of-age project featuring a star-studded cast that includes Gerwig, George Clooney, Adam Sandler, and Laura Dern.

Meanwhile, Gerwig is preparing her own Netflix adaptation of ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’, which promises a “rock and roll” twist, according to producer Amy Pascal.

Despite these busy schedules, Margot Robbie, who starred as Barbie and played a key role in the film’s production through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, is likely to return for the sequel. Robbie, whose performance earned her an Academy Award nomination, has expressed her admiration for Gerwig’s unique vision in making ‘Barbie’ a cultural and critical hit.

“Greta cracked the code on this film, as only she could,” Robbie said, praising Gerwig for bringing “humanity, creativity, inspiration, magic, and joy” to the project.