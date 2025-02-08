Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren; no prenup in the picture

Jessica Alba has filed for divorce from her husband, Cash Warren, following their separation in January. The ‘Fantastic Four’ actress and the producer are officially calling it quits after their marriage of over 15 years. As per a TMZ report, the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement in place. Now, both of them have now taken legal steps to finalise their divorce.

Renowned divorce attorney Laura Wasser is representing Alba and she filed her documents on Friday. Subsequently, Warren also enlisted attorney Adam Leipsic and filed a similar suit. Sources told TMZ that Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s divorce is “remarkably amicable.” Notably, the couple has mutually requested joint legal and physical custody of their three children. They are parents to Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)



Meanwhile, coming to their assets, everything accumulated during their marriage falls under community property. These include whopping investments such as Jessica Alba’s Honest Company. Her venture is currently valued at an impressive $623 million. On the other hand, Warren is a co-founder of Pair of Thieves, an underwear and socks company valued at around $100 million. However, the sources told TMZ that the company is expected to be worth way more than the mentioned valuation. Moreover, there are other assets in the picture as well. The divorce documents state December 27 as the official date of separation.

Additionally, E! Online reports that Alba officially cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her divorce from Warren in the suit.

Earlier, Jessica shared an emotional post on Instagram. She wrote, “I’ve been on a journey of self-realisation and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Alba and Warren met in 2004 on the set of ‘Fantastic Four’ and soon sparks flew between them. Subsequently, they tied the knot in a simple courthouse ceremony in 2008 while Jessica was pregnant with their first child.