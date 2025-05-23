Jacqueline Fernandez’s unforgettable night at Cannes with Jessica Alba & Juliette Binoche

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cannes adventure was nothing short of magical! The Bollywood star stepped onto the global stage at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and ended up mingling with some seriously impressive international names — including none other than Jessica Alba. Jacqueline herself confessed she was left totally speechless by the encounter, and honestly, who wouldn’t be?

Rocking a stunning red gown, Jacqueline graced the Women in Cinema gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation, held at the gorgeous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes.

Advertisement

This wasn’t just any event — it was a celebration of women making bold, creative waves in the world of film, both in front of and behind the camera.

Advertisement

Jacqueline was honored as one of the seven incredible women recognized for their remarkable contributions to cinema at this Cannes event. And it was clear from her glowing Instagram post that this experience touched her deeply.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Jacqueline’s social media was buzzing with nostalgia and excitement as she shared snapshots from the festival. She described the moment as a dream come true — rubbing shoulders with her idols like Jessica Alba and the legendary Juliette Binoche.

“Meeting all my idols and being part of such a meaningful event felt surreal,” she wrote. Thanks to the Red Sea Film Foundation, Jacqueline not only got to celebrate these trailblazing women but also had inspiring conversations about the future of storytelling.

She emphasized the shared passion that united them: the drive to be powerful, unique voices in cinema.

Her pictures tell the story: a radiant Jacqueline beaming beside Jessica Alba, moments of joy, and quiet reflection that showed just how much this experience fueled her creative fire. “I left feeling inspired and wanting to grow more… explore more,” she shared with heartfelt gratitude.

The Red Sea Film Festival’s Women in Cinema event is making a serious splash by spotlighting female talent on a global scale. Held in the lap of luxury at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, it celebrated the careers of seven extraordinary women, shining a light on their achievements and ambitions.