Nick Jonas sings ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ for Priyanka at Siddharth Chopra’s wedding bash

Nick Jonas brought a musical touch to the pre-wedding celebrations of Siddharth Chopra, his brother-in-law, as he performed “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” during the sangeet night.

His wife, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, danced to popular Bollywood tracks.

Advertisement

Videos from the grand event have taken over social media, showing Priyanka grooving to songs like “Darling” from ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, “Dil Maange More,” and the energetic ‘Dhan Te Nan’.

Advertisement

Another viral clip captured Nick singing the viral track “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife),” followed by his father, Kevin Jonas, joining in to sing the Jonas Brothers’ hit “When You Look Me In The Eyes.”

Priyanka has been sharing glimpses from the wedding festivities with her fans. On February 6, she posted pictures from the ‘mehendi’ night on Instagram.

The photos featured joyful moments with Siddharth, a clip of Priyanka getting ‘mehendi’ applied, and an adorable snapshot of her daughter, Malti Marie, alongside her mother-in-law, all flaunting their henna designs. Captioning the post, she wrote, “From last night #Sidnee ki Mehndi.”

On the professional front, Priyanka is reportedly in talks for a major South Indian project, SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’, starring Mahesh Babu. If confirmed, this would mark her big return to Indian cinema after ‘The Sky Is Pink’ (2019).

Internationally, Priyanka is gearing up for some high-profile projects. She will appear in the action-comedy ‘Heads of State’, sharing the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film promises an exciting mix of action and humor.

She is also ready to star in ‘The Bluff’, a period drama where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate who must protect her family when ghosts from her past resurface. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film features Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Safia Oakley-Green.

Fans of Priyanka’s web series ‘Citadel’ can also look forward to its second season, where she reprises her role in the spy thriller created by the Russo Brothers.