Jeremy Strong opens up about his journey as Cannes jury member

Hollywood heavyweight Jeremy Strong has just wrapped up an unforgettable 11-day stint on the Cannes Film Festival jury, and the actor is buzzing with inspiration.

Speaking to the press after the jury handed the coveted Palme d’Or to Jafar Panahi’s powerful new film ‘It Was Just an Accident’, Jeremy Strong likened the intense deliberation process to something straight out of an Oscar-nominated movie.

“It’s honestly been like ‘Conclave’—you know, that film about choosing a new pope—but with champagne,” Strong joked with a grin. “It’s been this wonderfully connected experience with the other jurors, and I’m taking with me this incredible collection of films and feelings. I feel immeasurably inspired by what I’ve seen here.”

Strong served alongside a star-studded international panel led by the legendary Juliette Binoche, featuring Halle Berry, Payal Kapadia, Hong Sansoo, Alba Rohrwacher, Leila Slimani, Dieudo Hamadi, and Carlos Reygadas.

Together, they faced the daunting task of awarding the festival’s highest honor—a decision made even more poignant this year.

The Palme d’Or went to ‘It Was Just an Accident’, an intense and deeply human drama about former prisoners in Iran grappling with the question of revenge against a suspected tormentor.

The film carries extra weight as it marks Panahi’s return to cinema following his own recent imprisonment for speaking out against the Iranian government.

Juliette Binoche explained why the jury chose Panahi’s film. “It’s very human, but also political,” she said. “Coming from such a complicated place, this film stands out because it’s a story of resistance and survival—something the world desperately needs right now.”

The actress added a heartfelt note: “Art will always win. What’s human will always win. Our creative spirit has the power to change the world.”

Jeremy Strong echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that their choices reflected a desire to honor films that transcend mere entertainment. “We wanted to recognize work that feels transcendent in itself,” he said, tying their decision back to a striking moment earlier in the festival.

At the opening ceremony, Robert De Niro set the tone with a fiery declaration: “Fascists should fear art.”

For Strong, this experience has been more than just watching films and awarding prizes—it’s been a reminder of why storytelling matters. “This whole process has been so invigorating,” he reflected. “It’s like a treasure trove of creativity and courage. I’m grateful for every moment.”