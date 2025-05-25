Alia Bhatt dazzles in Gucci’s first-ever saree at Cannes 2025

Alia Bhatt has officially wrapped up her Cannes 2025 journey—and what a stylish ride it’s been!

From high-end gowns to a jaw-dropping fusion of Indian tradition and Italian luxury, the Bollywood starlet turned the red carpet into her personal runway. And her grand finale? A history-making saree from Gucci, no less.

Yes, you read that right. Alia Bhatt showed up at the Cannes closing ceremony in the fashion house’s first-ever saree, shimmering with Swarovski crystals from pleats to pallu.

With minimal makeup and her trademark elegance, she let the sparkling ensemble do all the talking. It was desi, it was daring, and it was pure Alia.

Her stylist for the event, Rhea Kapoor, kept things classy and experimental throughout the festival. For this particular look, Alia’s hair was styled in a sleek bun, and she wore barely-there makeup that gave her a fresh, radiant glow—perfectly balancing the heavy-duty glam of the saree.

Alia’s Cannes journey began a few days earlier with a much-talked-about debut at the 78th edition of the festival. She first stepped out in a sculpted cream Schiaparelli gown, which had fashion critics and fans equally obsessed.

The off-shoulder number featured intricate ecru Chantilly lace and delicate organza flowers embroidered onto the bodice, making her look straight out of a couture fairytale.

Then came her second look—a glittering bejewelled gown that had flashbulbs going wild. With a subtle nod to old-school glam and a touch of modern sparkle, Alia glided across the red carpet like she’d been doing it for years.

And in true Indian style, she even greeted the international paparazzi with a graceful “namaste.”

Interestingly, Alia was originally slated to walk the red carpet during the opening ceremony, but had to reschedule her appearance due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan at the time.

She arrived later in the week, making every moment count with back-to-back iconic looks.

Fans may remember her mentioning her Cannes debut earlier this year during a press interaction on her birthday. “This is going to be my first year at Cannes. I’m nervous, excited, and experimenting with new makeup looks,” she had said, teasing her growing interest in beauty content creation.

She even dropped a tutorial video online, hinting that bold shades like blue and pink eyeshadow could soon be part of her glam playbook.