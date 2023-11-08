Jeremy Renner Reflects on Recovery Journey After Snowplow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner took to Instagram to share an emotional message regarding his life-altering snowplow accident that occurred on January 1. He detailed the extensive treatments and therapies he has undergone in his ongoing recovery.

Renner’s Instagram caption read, “I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th…every day. Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light/IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber at 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on….”

He emphasized that his most effective therapy has been his own mind and his relentless determination to continue pushing through his recovery. Jeremy expressed his belief that it is his duty to excel following the accident, not to waste the second chance at life that he has been granted, but to give back to his family, friends, and all those who have supported him during this challenging journey.

In January, Renner’s representatives confirmed to People that he was “in critical but stable condition” following a snowplow accident. His injury occurred while he was plowing snow and his family was by his side, ensuring he received top-notch care.

In October, the actor announced that he has a collection of music coming out that chronicles the various milestones in his recovery. Additionally, he found time for some Halloween fun, donning the costume of a giant sloth at the end of the previous month. In an Instagram video featuring his 10-year-old daughter Ava Berlin, Renner playfully referred to himself as “D-D-D-DJ Sloth.” He shares Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.

Renner’s post on Instagram showcases his resilience and determination throughout his recovery journey.

