Jennifer Lopez shares ‘Cambia el Paso’ amid Ben Affleck relationship speculations

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a nostalgic moment with her fans, posting a clip from her 2021 music video “Cambia el Paso,” a song she co-wrote about embracing change. The 54-year-old singer, known for hits like “Can’t Get Enough,” chose the video’s snippets carefully, omitting controversial lyrics amid recent speculations about strains in her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The post, appearing on Sunday, July 7, came just after Lopez celebrated the Fourth of July separately from Affleck, who was in Los Angeles while she was in New York. This timing sparked curiosity among fans, given the song’s history: it was first released in July 2021, shortly after her split from Alex Rodriguez.

Initially, Lopez captioned the post simply with the song’s title, but later edited it to commemorate the song’s anniversary, adding emojis to capture its sunny, tropical vibe. The clip showcased Lopez in various scenes: rolling on the beach in a silver bustier and jean shorts, and dancing energetically in denim on the streets.

The lyrics she highlighted in the clip spoke volumes about empowerment and moving forward: “Uno, dos, tres, uno, dos, tres, avanza” (“One, two, three, move forward”) echoed the song’s core message of embracing change without fear. In the chorus, sung in English, Lopez passionately belts out, “All she wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance,” emphasizing the song’s title, which translates to “Change the Step.”

During a previous interview on SiriusXM’s Pitbull’s Globalization, Lopez had elaborated on the song’s significance, describing it as an anthem about not hesitating to take bold steps in life. For her, dance symbolizes more than just movement—it embodies life, joy, and personal happiness.

With a career that began as a dancer, Jennifer Lopez emphasized that dancing signifies authenticity and fulfillment. “You’ve got to be yourself, you’ve got to be happy,” she affirmed, encouraging her audience to embrace change and pursue what brings them joy.

Lopez’s post not only reignited interest in “Cambia el Paso” but also sparked conversations about personal growth and resilience, resonating deeply with her fans as she navigates her own journey of change and self-discovery.