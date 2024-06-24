Ben Affleck opens up about Jennifer Lopez’s fame amidst divorce rumors

Recently, ‘Gone Girl’ actor Ben Affleck made an appearance in the inaugural episode of the fourth season of Kevin Hart’s talk show, ‘Hart to Heart.’ This episode was apparently filmed before his separation in Brentwood commenced. In this candid conversation, Affleck delved into his marriage and shared insights on navigating the immense fame of actress and singer Jennifer Lopez.

The typically reserved actor recounted various instances showcasing JLo’s overwhelming popularity. Recalling one incident, Affleck disclosed, “We went somewhere with Jennifer—I can’t recall precisely because her fame precedes her… People adore her, and she truly embodies something significant to them.” Expressing his awe at the pop star’s renown, the ‘Deep Water’ actor added, “[For me,] People would be like, ‘Hey, loved your movie,’ and then suddenly they’d erupt into ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO! It’s incredible, you know what I mean?”

Moreover, Affleck shared a recent encounter when the family was in Times Square and fans flocked to catch a glimpse of the ‘On the Floor’ singer. Accompanied by Affleck’s three children with Jennifer Garner and JLo’s twins, the couple found themselves navigating through the bustling streets.

Recollecting the chaos, Ben Affleck recounted their decision to traverse Times Square in haste to attend a play. “We step out with her, all the kids, into Times Square, and it was just insane,” he reminisced.

Reflecting on the frenzy, Affleck remarked, “I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was this lady, she was smoking weed, dressed head to toe in purple spandex — she’s quite hefty — and she starts running backwards filming, shouting ‘J-LO!!’ like a town crier, which then triggers a ripple effect, and suddenly all the tourists swarm in.”

It’s hardly surprising that the songstress commands a massive following, given her illustrious music career and acting endeavors. While Affleck candidly discussed Lopez’s fame, he remained tight-lipped on any speculated tensions between the couple or rumors surrounding their separation. He noted that they filmed the episode prior to their decision to live apart.

In other news, the songstress abruptly called off her ‘This is Me…Now’ tour earlier this month due to personal reasons.