Jennifer Lopez opens up about personal struggles in ‘Unstoppable’

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her personal challenges and how they’ve influenced her portrayal of a mother navigating adversity in her upcoming film ‘Unstoppable’.

The film, set for release on December 6, 2024, tells the inspiring true story of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles and the struggles his mother, Judy, faced in supporting him. Lopez, who plays Judy, shared that her character’s journey resonated deeply with her own life experiences.

During a November 5 event following a screening of the film, Lopez discussed her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2022. She reflected on the struggles of balancing her personal life with the responsibilities of motherhood and how she has faced difficult relationships over the years.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez, who is a mother to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, expressed how protective instincts connect her to the character she plays. “I think a lot of women have gone through that,” she said, acknowledging the universal challenge of juggling motherhood with personal hardships.

Lopez explained that she worked closely with the real-life Judy Robles to understand her story and inner strength. “I wanted to really understand Judy and make sure she felt safe with me while sharing details of her experience,” Lopez shared. This personal approach was key in helping her embody Judy’s resilience as she supported her son’s rise to success while battling her own difficulties.

In addition to portraying a dedicated mother, Lopez was focused on highlighting Judy’s inner strength and dignity. She noted that parents often shield their children from their struggles, which is something she could relate to.

“There was a whole different story there that she was living, that you hide from your children,” Lopez remarked, emphasizing how parents protect their loved ones while maintaining a facade of positivity.

While Lopez is navigating her own emotional challenges, including her divorce from Affleck earlier this year, she remains focused on her career. When asked about her performance, Affleck praised her as “spectacular,” a compliment Lopez graciously accepted, acknowledging the talented cast and crew behind the project.