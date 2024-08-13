Jennifer Lopez honors Robin Williams on 10th death anniversary

On August 11, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to commemorate the late Robin Williams on the 10th anniversary of his passing. The 55-year-old actress shared a memorable scene from the 1996 film ‘Jack’, where she portrayed Miss Márquez welcoming Williams’ character, Jack Powell, into her classroom.

In the clip, Williams shines as Jack, a 10-year-old boy with a condition that makes him appear much older. The film follows Jack’s journey as he navigates the challenges of elementary school and gradually earns the acceptance of his classmates. Lopez’s post celebrated not only the film but also the profound impact Williams had on her and many others. She captioned the post, “We all have a lot more in common than you think… Celebrating 28 years of this very special movie JACK with the incomparable Robin Williams Cinema Sunday .”

Williams, known for his extraordinary comedic and dramatic talent, died by suicide on August 11, 2014, at the age of 63. His son, Zak Williams, also took to social media to honor his father’s memory. Zak shared a heartfelt message alongside a photo of his father in his iconic role as Mork from ‘Mork & Mindy’, a role that brought him widespread fame.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years,” Zak, 41, wrote. He reflected on the immense love and joy Williams brought into the lives of his family, friends, and fans. Zak’s tribute continued, “You continue to inspire me every single day to do whatever I can to help create a more connected and loving world for our family.” He concluded with a poignant note, “Love you forever. ❤️”

Robin Williams’ legacy endures through his extensive body of work, which includes beloved films such as ‘Good Will Hunting’, ‘Dead Poets Society’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, and ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’. His performances not only garnered him critical acclaim but also captured the hearts of audiences across generations.

As fans and loved ones remember Williams on this significant anniversary, his influence and the warmth of his spirit remain a testament to his extraordinary career and the deep connections he forged with people from all walks of life.