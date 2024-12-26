Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on divorce and life lessons

Jennifer Lopez, known for her multifaceted talents, has opened up about relationships, personal growth, and the lessons life has taught her after divorce.

Following separation from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, Lopez shared a poignant message about overcoming challenges and finding strength in adversity.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, the singer and actress emphasized her approach to life’s hurdles. “I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me, but happening for me,” she explained. “What is the lesson that you need to learn in the moment?”

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez, who stars as Judy Robles in the film ‘Unstoppable’, drew parallels between her role and her real-life experiences amidst divorce. The film portrays the journey of Anthony Robles, a former NCAA wrestling champion, and his mother’s unwavering support through their shared struggles. Lopez highlighted how her own experiences as a mother influenced her performance.

“Being a mom and knowing what it is to want to give the best to your children while managing your own dreams, relationships, and challenges—that was the heart of Judy’s story,” Lopez shared.

As a mother to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Lopez related deeply to the protective instincts and sacrifices parents make.

Her portrayal in ‘Unstoppable’ has drawn praise, including from Affleck, who remarked, “Jennifer’s spectacular. She connects deeply to the story, and it shows in her performance.”

Lopez’s dedication to understanding her character was evident. “I wanted to make sure Judy felt safe sharing her story with me,” she said. The actress reflected on how parents often shield their children from personal struggles, a theme central to the film.

Her divorce from Affleck, finalized in August 2024, marked the end of their rekindled romance. The couple had previously engaged in the early 2000s before reuniting and marrying in 2022.