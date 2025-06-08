Badshah faces online heat over misogynistic Dua Lipa joke; Here is what netizens say!

Badshah found himself in hot water recently after a tweet about global pop star Dua Lipa sparked backlash online.

It all began when Badshah posted “Dua Lipa” followed by a red heart emoji. Curious fans quickly jumped in, asking if a collaboration was on the cards.

But Badshah’s reply took an unexpected turn: “Id rather make babies with her bro. (sic)”

Dua lipa ❤️ — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) June 5, 2025

Id rather make babies with her bro — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) June 5, 2025

What followed was a wave of criticism from social media users who called out the rapper for what they saw as a disrespectful and objectifying comment towards women.

Many accused him of misogyny, pointing out how such remarks reduce a woman’s worth to just her physical appeal or reproductive role.

Here are some reactions:

Why is Badshah’s disgusting misogynistic comment about Dua Lipa catching so many eyeballs? As if most of his “catchy” music over the years has been about anything other than objectifying women. — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) June 7, 2025

Badshah didn’t only do a misogynistic comment on Dua Lipa; he has built his whole career out of misogyny only. No surprises here. — Pracool (@thehighmonk) June 7, 2025

Dua Lipa toh mujhe bhi pasand hai lekin Badshah ke jaisa opinion nahi mera — Atish (@atishj7) June 7, 2025

why does badshah think dua lipa gonna risk it all n have his babies pic.twitter.com/dmReeqOw9m — Ayushi (@sojaoayushiii) June 6, 2025

Badshah, your pathetic attempt to spin “I want to make babies with Dua Lipa” as “the most beautiful compliment” is a disgusting display of entitlement and ignorance. You didn’t praise her talent, her drive, or her artistry—you reduced a global icon to a womb for your creepy,… https://t.co/lcVxSmIp0F — Garima (@XcuseeMePlease) June 7, 2025

In an attempt to clear the air, Badshah tweeted again, saying, “I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi tumhari soch saamne aayi hai.”

Translated, he suggested that his words were meant as a compliment about admiration.

However, this explanation didn’t really calm the storm. Critics argued that instead of owning up to the problem, Badshah shifted the blame onto others’ interpretations.

They said his comment reflected his own mindset and that dismissing the criticism only deepened the divide.