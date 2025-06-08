Logo

# Entertainment

Badshah faces online heat over misogynistic Dua Lipa joke; Here is what netizens say!

Many accused him of misogyny, pointing out how such remarks reduce a woman’s worth to just her physical appeal or reproductive role.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 8, 2025 11:31 am

Image Source: X

Badshah found himself in hot water recently after a tweet about global pop star Dua Lipa sparked backlash online.

It all began when Badshah posted “Dua Lipa” followed by a red heart emoji. Curious fans quickly jumped in, asking if a collaboration was on the cards.

But Badshah’s reply took an unexpected turn: “Id rather make babies with her bro. (sic)”

What followed was a wave of criticism from social media users who called out the rapper for what they saw as a disrespectful and objectifying comment towards women.

Many accused him of misogyny, pointing out how such remarks reduce a woman’s worth to just her physical appeal or reproductive role.

Here are some reactions:

In an attempt to clear the air, Badshah tweeted again, saying, “I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi tumhari soch saamne aayi hai.”

Translated, he suggested that his words were meant as a compliment about admiration.

However, this explanation didn’t really calm the storm. Critics argued that instead of owning up to the problem, Badshah shifted the blame onto others’ interpretations.

They said his comment reflected his own mindset and that dismissing the criticism only deepened the divide.

