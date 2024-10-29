Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on 1st death anniversary

On the first anniversary of passing of Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston took a moment to honor her dear friend and co-star from the iconic sitcom “Friends.”

Jennifer Aniston, known for her role as Rachel Green, shared heartfelt memories on Instagram, posting a series of touching photos featuring herself and Matthew Perry.

“1 year,” Aniston captioned her post. The carousel of images included a nostalgic snapshot of the duo from the show’s filming days, specifically from the iconic theme song, “I’ll Be There For You.” Another photo depicted the two stars embracing in a group hug.

Fans flocked to the comments section, expressing their sorrow and love for Perry. One user wrote, “Heartbreaking… Matthew, we will always remember you,” while another simply exclaimed, “omg my heart,” accompanied by crying emojis.

Matthew Perry tragically passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. Reports indicate that he was unresponsive in his home, and subsequent toxicology results revealed that his death was due to the acute effects of ketamine, alongside other health complications, including drowning and coronary artery disease. However, they ruled his passing as an accident.

In the wake of his death, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drugs that contributed to Perry’s untimely demise. By August 2024, several arrests had been made, including that of Perry’s assistant, physicians involved in his care, and Jasveen Sangha, a prominent figure in the drug supply network known as the “Ketamine Queen.”