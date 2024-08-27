Jenna Ortega reveals she auditioned for Zendaya’s role in ‘Dune’ at age 15

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega has surprised fans recently. In a BuzzFeed interview, Jenna revealed that she auditioned for Zendaya’s role in “Dune” when she was just 15. The film series, directed by Denis Villeneuve, stars Zendaya as Chani and Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides.

During the interview, Jenna was asked to share a surprising audition she had. She responded, “I think I auditioned for ‘Dune’ when I was about 15.” The 21-year-old added, “I remember being a big fan of the film and the franchise and being really excited for that audition because Denis [Villeneuve] is one of my favorite filmmakers.”

Also Read: ‘Dune: Prophecy’: Tabu’s Bene Gesserit look revealed as she discusses her role

Advertisement

Having auditioned six years ago, Jenna doesn’t have a clear memory of the specific part she read for. However, she believes it was for Chani’s role in the film franchise, based on Frank Herbert’s novels. The role eventually went to Zendaya, who is six years older than Jenna Ortega. Reflecting on this, Jenna recalled, “I think it was Chani. I think it was Zendaya’s. But they weren’t saying that. Everything was very secret.”

Zendaya was cast in “Dune” in January 2019, which suggests that Denis Villeneuve was likely meeting with actors, including Jenna, in the months leading up to this decision. In the film series, Zendaya plays Chani, a Fremen warrior and the love interest of the protagonist Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet). Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s eponymous novel was split into two parts. “Dune: Part I” was released in 2021, and the second installment was released in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega)



Under Legendary’s banner, which acquired the rights to adapt Herbert’s novels, a new series is set to be released. The upcoming series, “Dune: Prophecy,” is a spin-off and is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune” and will chronicle the Bene Gesserit’s saga. Additionally, a third film, “Dune: Messiah,” is also in development and will depict Paul Atreides’ rise to power.

The franchise also features Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, Christopher Walken, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Jason Momoa.

Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega is currently busy promoting her upcoming film “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” In Tim Burton’s sequel to his 1988 hit “Beetlejuice,” she plays Astrid, the daughter of Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder). This isn’t the first collaboration between the acclaimed filmmaker and Jenna. The duo previously worked together on the hit Netflix series “Wednesday,” which is also set for a second season.