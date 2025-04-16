‘It Ends With Us’ crew claims Blake Lively tried to ‘take advantage’ of Justin Baldoni’s kindness

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s highly public legal feud has a new development. Following Lively’s suit against her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star and director, and his countersuit, a new development has surfaced. A crew member of the film has weighed in on the issue, siding with Baldoni as she slams Lively.

“It Ends with Us” storyboard artist Talia Spencer recently spoke with ‘60 Minutes Australia’ for an interview. During the conversation, she slammed Blake Lively, claiming that the actress “smelled [Justin’s] kindness, mistook it for weakness and tried to take advantage and take power” during the filming process. When the interviewer enquired about her opinion on Lively trying to gain control over the film, Spencer replied in the affirmative. “Probably, yeah. I think there was a massive compromise in terms of Justin’s original vision for the film.”

Additionally, the storyboard artist also expressed her disbelief in Lively’s accusations against Baldoni. She is finding it hard to believe that the filmmaker sexually harassed the actress and subsequently orchestrated a smear campaign against her. Spencer also stated that she felt “more comfortable” working around Justin Baldoni than any other director.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Lively amended her suit against the director. Her attorneys added nearly 50 pages to their lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. It furthers the details of Lively’s initial allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation. The amended suit claims that Baldoni also made more women uncomfortable on the sets of ‘It Ends With Us.’ Moreover, she accused Baldoni of asking invasive questions about her sex life with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

For the unversed, last year, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment. She stated that upon calling out his behaviour, the actor-director retaliated by orchestrating a smear campaign against her. She claimed that Baldoni’s actions resulted in trauma and distress for her. A New York Times article detailed her accusations against her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star. Denying all the allegations, Baldoni filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times. Moreover, he filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, publicist Leslie Sloane, and PR company Vision PR, alleging civil extortion and defamation. While Lively tried to quash his suit, the legal battle continues.

