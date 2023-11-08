Ishaan Khatter Discusses Hollywood Debut in ‘The Perfect Couple’

Ishaan Khatter, awaiting the release of ‘Pippa,’ shared insights into his debut Hollywood project ‘The Perfect Couple’ in an exclusive interview with ANI. He discussed the audition process and drew parallels between working in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Ishaan, set to appear in ‘The Perfect Couple’ alongside Nicole Kidman, described the audition process as similar to Bollywood. He elaborated that despite the language difference, the fundamental emotions remain universal, with slight variations in system and formalities. The series is an official adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel.

The star-studded cast includes Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, and more. The show will be streamed exclusively on Netflix, with Ishaan portraying the role of Shooter Dival, the groom’s best friend.

Ishaan is currently busy promoting ‘Pippa,’ an upcoming war drama set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 10. The film recounts the pivotal Battle of Garibpur during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, a crucial moment in Bangladesh’s fight for independence.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, ‘Pippa’ features Ishaan in the role of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. The film is based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’ by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, with music by AR Rahman.

The movie gets its name from the PT-76 amphibious war tank, popularly known as “Pippa.” It narrates the story of Captain Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces’ bravery during the war for Bangladesh’s liberation.

