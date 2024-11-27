Helen Gallagher, broadway star and Emmy winner, dies at 98

Helen Gallagher, a two-time Tony Award-winning actress, passed away on November 24 at the age of 98. Known for her remarkable career in both Broadway and daytime television, Gallagher’s contributions to the entertainment world spanned over seven decades, leaving behind a lasting legacy that will be remembered by fans and peers alike.

Born on July 19, 1926, in New York City, Gallagher began her journey in the arts at an early age, showcasing her talents as a singer, dancer, and actress. She made her Broadway debut in 1947 with the musical ‘High Button Shoes’ before achieving her big break in 1952, playing Gladys Bumps in the revival of ‘Pal Joey’.

Her performance received wide acclaim and earned her her first Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, establishing her as a rising star in the theater world.

Gallagher’s Broadway career flourished throughout the Golden Age of musicals, with memorable roles in productions like ‘The Pajama Game’, ‘Mame’, ‘Sweet Charity’, and ‘Guys and Dolls’. In 1971, she won her second Tony Award for her portrayal of Lucille Early in the Broadway revival of ‘No, No, Nanette’, a production that enjoyed a successful two-year run at the 46th Street Theatre, now known as the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Her powerful performances made her a beloved figure in the Broadway community, and she garnered numerous accolades, including a Drama Desk Award.

In addition to her stage work, Helen Gallagher also made a significant impact on television. She became a household name for her role as Maeve Ryan in the soap opera ‘Ryan’s Hope’, a character she played for the entirety of the show’s 13-year run.

Gallagher’s portrayal of Maeve earned her widespread recognition, including three Daytime Emmy Awards, with back-to-back wins in 1976 and 1977. Her television career also included guest appearances on shows like ‘Another World’, ‘All My Children’, ‘One Life to Live’, and ‘Law & Order’, as well as film roles in ‘Strangers When We Meet’ (1960), ‘Roseland’ (1977), and ‘Neptune’s Rocking Horse’ (1997).

Throughout her long and distinguished career, Gallagher earned numerous awards, including two Tony Awards, three Daytime Emmy Awards, a Donaldson Award, and a Drama Desk Award.