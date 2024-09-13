Hailey Bieber steps out with Kylie Jenner post-baby

Hailey Bieber is stepping back into the public eye after welcoming her first child with pop star Justin Bieber. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced the arrival of their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, earlier this month, and Hailey is embracing her new role as a mother.

Recently, the model was spotted in Los Angeles enjoying a casual outing with her close friend, Kylie Jenner. This marked one of Hailey’s first public appearances since the birth of her child, as she had taken some time away from the spotlight to adjust to motherhood.

Some reports highlighted the duo’s stylish yet relaxed look. Hailey dazzled in a chic Prada barn jacket, paired with white ankle socks and red ballerina flats from Jill Sander. In contrast, Kylie opted for a laid-back outfit, featuring a coordinating black tank top and jeans, topped off with a messy bun and an eye-catching bag.

In the days following her child’s birth, Hailey took to social media to share her experiences of motherhood. One of her posts featured a nostalgic video of herself watching a scene from the beloved animated film “The Land Before Time,” capturing the joyful essence of her new journey. Additionally, she celebrated this exciting chapter with a unique piece of jewelry that read “MOM” in glittering letters, which she shared on her Instagram Story.

The announcement of the couple’s new arrival was made by Justin on August 23, accompanied by a heartfelt post. He shared a touching image of Hailey cradling their newborn’s tiny feet, captioning it with the words, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.” The sweet post encapsulated the couple’s joy and the intimate moments they are now cherishing as parents.

The love story between Justin and Hailey has been well-documented. Their relationship blossomed publicly, with Justin announcing their engagement on Instagram in July 2018. His heartfelt message conveyed his deep affection for Hailey, stating, “Hailey, I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you.” He continued, expressing that she is his everything, promising to always prioritize her and their love.

As they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, Justin again took to Instagram to shower Hailey with love. He wrote, “To the most precious, my beloved. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations.” His romantic message concluded with a toast to their future together.