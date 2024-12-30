Gal Gadot reveals emergency brain surgery during pregnancy

Gal Gadot, known worldwide for her role as ‘Wonder Woman’, recently shared an emotional and personal story about a life-threatening health scare she faced while pregnant with her fourth child.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actress revealed she underwent emergency surgery to treat a massive blood clot in her brain during the eighth month of her pregnancy.

Gadot’s ordeal began in February when she started experiencing debilitating headaches that left her bedridden. After weeks of enduring the pain, she underwent an MRI, which revealed a severe condition—a blood clot in her brain. The discovery was a harrowing moment for Gadot and her family.

“In one moment, my family and I were confronted with how fragile life can be,” she wrote. “It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change. All I wanted was to hold on and live.”

Rushing to the hospital, Gadot underwent emergency surgery within hours. Despite the uncertainty and fear surrounding her condition, she welcomed her daughter, Ori, into the world in early March. The name Ori, which means “my light,” holds special significance for Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano.

“Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel,” Gadot shared.

The actress expressed deep gratitude to the medical team that treated her, crediting their expertise and care for saving her life. Now fully recovered, Gadot is focused on raising awareness about health and the importance of listening to one’s body.

“The journey has taught me so much,” she explained. “It’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what they’re telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning. Being attuned to your body can be life-saving.”

Gal Gadot also highlighted the rare but serious risk of cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) during pregnancy. She noted that while CVT affects only three in 100,000 women in their late 30s. And, early detection is crucial because the condition is treatable.

“This isn’t meant to frighten anyone but to empower,” she emphasized. “If even one person takes action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing.”