Ethan Hawke lauds daughter Maya’s acting, directs her in ‘Wildcat’

Actor Ethan Hawke is beaming with pride over his daughter Maya’s acting prowess, showering her with praise for her role in the upcoming movie ‘Wildcat.’ Hawke, who directed Maya in the film, spoke candidly about his experience, expressing both admiration and a professional stance during the filming process.

Despite his paternal pride, Hawke was careful not to let familial affection cloud his directorial responsibilities. “I worried I would fail her if I did that,” he confessed, emphasizing the need for professionalism on set. He highlighted the dedication of the entire team, emphasizing their commitment to creating meaningful art.

However, when it comes to Maya’s role as Robin Buckley in ‘Stranger Things,’ Hawke’s perspective shifts. “I can be proud of her and geek out with so much joy when I watch Stranger Things,” he shared. Yet, as her director, his focus remains on achieving their artistic goals.

Currently, Maya is busy filming the next season of ‘Stranger Things’ in Georgia, much to the excitement of fans. Despite Hawke’s attempts to pry out details, Maya remains tight-lipped, playfully chiding her father for being too nosy.

‘Wildcat,’ Maya’s brainchild, explores the life of renowned short-story writer Flannery O’Connor. Maya’s fascination with O’Connor’s work dates back to her high school days, leading her to acquire the rights to the stories. However, both Maya and Ethan knew that bringing O’Connor’s complex life to the screen would be no easy feat.

In their late-night conversations, they pondered over how to capture O’Connor’s essence authentically. Maya envisioned a film centered around a fiery young woman navigating the intricacies of life and creativity, challenging traditional narratives dominated by male protagonists.

Ethan Hawke wholeheartedly supported Maya’s vision, recognizing the importance of portraying complex female characters on screen. “She had this idea to make a movie about a young woman’s own relationship to herself and her work,” he explained, echoing Maya’s desire to delve into the complexities of human experience.

Their collaboration stands as a testament to their shared passion for storytelling and the power of cinema to illuminate the human condition. As Maya continues to carve her path in Hollywood, Ethan Hawke remains her biggest cheerleader, celebrating her achievements both as a father and a fellow artist.