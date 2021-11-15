Emily Ratajkowski hasn’t ever ‘loved’ being a model

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski stated that she hasn’t ever ‘loved’ her modeling career ever since which made her “very confused” about her relationship with her own body.

She didn’t seem to love the job when it was suggested. She said, “Absolutely not. I don’t think I ever loved it. I loved the idea and the validation, but certainly, the work itself made me feel very confused about my relationship with my body and with what was important.”

She was “really excited” about her modeling when she joined the industry at the age of 13, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added to Stylist magazine when quizzed on what “appealed” about modeling when she started, “Initially, it just seemed that specifically, girls who are considered ‘hot’ were the most powerful women.

“So at 13, it felt really exciting that anyone would even want me to be a model. It felt validating and it made me feel special and powerful too because all the women that I looked up to were women who were famous for being sexualized on some level.”

While filming the music for ‘Blurred Lines’ in 2013, Ratajkowski accused singer Robin Thicke of “cupping her bare breasts”.

In an extract from a new book, ‘My Body’, she wrote: “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke”.

“He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. (The director, Diane Martel’s) voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?’”

“I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn’t react – not really, not like I should have.”

Witnessing the whole thing Director Diane immediately wrapped the shoot.

