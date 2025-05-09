World appreciates India’s rural governance model

The World Bank Land Conference 2025 discussed India’s flagship initiatives like ‘SVAMITVA’ scheme and the ‘Gram Manchitra’ platform as models of inclusive and technology-driven rural governance.

The four-day event held in Washington DC, from May 5, focused on how secure land ownership through ‘SVAMITVA’ was improving livelihoods, empowering women, and enabling access to credit in rural India, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said in a release.

The real-life success stories of Indian farmers, women, and small entrepreneurs demonstrated the ground-level impact of property rights and formalised land records in the country.

With 68,000 square kilometres surveyed and Rs 1.16 trillion worth of land monetised, SVAMITVA stood out as a scalable model for inclusive economic transformation at the global level, it said.

During the recently concluded international event, which was attended by representatives of World Bank divisions and a number of countries, India’s Ministry of Panchayati Raj led a high-level special session titled “Securing Land Rights for a Billion People”.

It also highlighted the end-to-end implementation and impact of the SVAMITVA scheme, from drone surveys and legal frameworks to property card issuance and institutional convergence, the release said.

In the technical session on “Establishing the Land Foundation for Climate Action and Disaster Risk Management”, the ministry showcased ‘Gram Manchitra’, a geospatial planning platform that empowers ‘Gram Panchayats’ to prepare data-driven and localized development plans.

The tool’s role in promoting climate resilience, infrastructure planning, and convergence of schemes was demonstrated, drawing appreciation for its applicability in the global south context, the statement added.