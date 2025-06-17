‘Elio’ stars open up about the film’s message of love, loss, and belonging

Disney Pixar’s upcoming animated film ‘Elio’ is shaping up to be more than just another family movie—it’s a heartfelt story that speaks to anyone who’s ever felt like they didn’t quite fit in.

With a blend of humor, emotion, and a powerful message about embracing your true self, ‘Elio’ is already winning hearts ahead of its release.

At the recent red carpet premiere in New York, Zoe Saldaña, Yonas Kibreab, and Jameela Jamil opened up about what makes ‘Elio’ so special and why its message matters.

Zoe Saldaña, who voices Elio’s aunt Olga, was glowing with pride as she spoke about the movie’s deeper meaning. “I really hope that fans can come to the theater and see all the hard work the animators have poured into ‘Elio’,” Saldaña said. “It’s a beautiful story—it’s full of heart, but it’s also a lot of fun and it’s really funny.”

For Saldaña, her character Olga stands as a symbol of pure, unconditional love. She shared one of the film’s most meaningful lines: “Olga says to Elio, ‘I may not understand you, but I love you.’ That’s the kind of love we all need—love that doesn’t always have to understand everything, but is steady and strong.”

Saldaña hopes that parents watching the film will walk away with this powerful reminder.

At the heart of the story is Elio himself, a young boy navigating big emotions and even bigger adventures. Yonas Kibreab, who voices Elio, said that the story speaks to anyone who’s ever felt out of place.

“No matter how old you are, there’s something in this film for everyone,” Kibreab said. “The biggest lesson for me while working on ‘Elio’ has been to stay true to myself and never feel like I need to change who I am to be accepted.”

Kibreab also touched on the film’s honest portrayal of grief and loneliness. ‘Elio’ doesn’t sugarcoat these feelings, but it does offer comfort and hope.

“If you’re feeling grief or feeling alone, like Elio sometimes does, I want you to know that it’s going to be OK. You’ll get through it, just like he does,” he added.

Jameela Jamil, who brings the powerful Ambassador Questa to life, highlighted the film’s uplifting core. “’Elio’ is really about hope. It’s about the idea that sometimes the people you least expect can do extraordinary things,” she said. “That’s what makes Elio such a wonderful character—he surprises everyone, even himself.”

Packed with vibrant animation, witty moments, and life lessons that resonate across all ages, ‘Elio’ promises to be a memorable addition to the Pixar family.

It will hit Indian theatres on June 20, and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.