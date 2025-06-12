Zoe Saldana says her gender fluid Oscar goes by they/them pronouns

Zoe Saldana isn’t just popular for her blockbuster roles, but also for speaking her mind. At a recent premiere, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star shared a quirky and progressive twist about her Oscar trophy that’s grabbing attention.

Saldana, who won her first-ever Academy Award this year for her role in ‘Emilia Perez’, introduced her Oscar statuette as “gender fluid.”

Advertisement

The actress picked up the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the Spanish-language musical crime drama, where she played Rita, a lawyer who helps a cartel leader transition genders.

Advertisement

The role was a significant one for Saldana, and it seems to have inspired the way she now talks about her award.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film ‘Elio’ on June 10, Zoe Saldana got a question about her Oscar. Her response was both heartfelt and playful.

“We have it in my office and my Oscar is gender fluid,” she said, according to ‘People’ magazine. She didn’t stop there — she added that the golden statuette identifies as trans and prefers “they/them” pronouns.

Saldana’s unique perspective has sparked conversations about identity and inclusivity, topics she has never shied away from. Her role in ‘Emilia Perez’ also deeply ties into these themes, as the film centers on a gender-affirming journey against the backdrop of cartel violence.

Switching gears, Saldana is also stepping into more family-friendly territory with ‘Elio’, a Pixar and Disney animated film. The story follows a young boy, Elio, who’s obsessed with space and unexpectedly finds himself on an intergalactic adventure.

Saldana plays Olga Solis, a character that has already earned her some serious “cool mom” points at home.

Talking about her motivation to do films like ‘Elio’, Saldana recently told ‘Good Morning America’ that becoming a parent has shifted her priorities.

“Since becoming a parent, incorporating what I do, my art, into a genre that caters to children has always been a great interest to me,” she said. She also joked that her sons are pretty excited about her role. “My 8-year-old cannot wait for ‘Elio’ to come out,” she added with a smile.