Dwayne Johnson mourns the loss of his beloved dog, Hobbs

Hollywood superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is grieving the loss of his cherished pet dog, Hobbs. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Johnson shared an emotional tribute, posting a collection of photos and videos capturing their years together.

In a heartfelt message, the actor expressed both his sorrow and gratitude, writing, “I’ve been numb over this loss, but we’re so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family. We’re grateful he didn’t suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night.”

The touching tribute reflected his deep connection with Hobbs. Johnson further added, “Lately, there’s been a lot that’s too big to talk about. Lonesome, lonely, heard it’s all the same.”

He went on to share how a particular song resonated with him during this difficult time, contemplating what life might be like for Hobbs now. “Not sure how spirits work, but come back and visit every once in a while so we can get in trouble and laugh again,” he wrote.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with messages of support, sending condolences to Johnson and his family. The loss of Hobbs is especially significant to The Rock, who has often spoken about the joy and companionship his pets bring him.

While coping with this personal loss, Johnson remains busy on the professional front. He recently starred in ‘Red One’, a holiday-themed action-adventure film directed by Jake Kasdan. The movie features J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus, Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus, and Kristofer Hivju as Krampus.

Also in the cast are Kiernan Shipka as Gryla the Christmas Witch and Lucy Liu as Zoe, the leader of a secret government agency dedicated to protecting mythical beings.

‘Red One’ originated from an idea by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions. The film’s producers include Garcia, Johnson, Kasdan, Morgan, Dany Garcia, and Melvin Mar.