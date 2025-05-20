Denzel Washington snaps at photographer during Cannes tribute night

Cannes Film Festival is always buzzing with glamour, surprises, and sometimes, a little drama. This year, the spotlight was firmly on Hollywood legend Denzel Washington — but not just for his incredible career.

The actor made headlines on Monday night, not only because he was honoured with the coveted honorary Palme d’Or, but also due to a heated moment on the red carpet that had cameras clicking for all the right and wrong reasons.

The evening started as a dream come true for Washington. Just before the premiere of his latest film ‘Highest 2 Lowest’, directed by Spike Lee, Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux surprised the star with the honorary Palme d’Or.

This rare accolade, given to only 21 people before him, celebrates Denzel’s towering impact on cinema over decades. It was a heartfelt tribute to an actor who has captivated audiences from Broadway’s ‘Othello’ to Hollywood blockbusters.

But the star-studded night quickly took an unexpected turn. As Denzel Washington strolled the red carpet, greeting fans and flashing his signature charm, an interaction with one of the many photographers got a little tense.

According to reports, a photographer got a bit too handsy, grabbing Denzel’s arm in what seemed like a casual attempt to lighten the mood. That didn’t sit well with the Oscar winner.

Eyewitnesses say Denzel didn’t hold back. He pointed a finger at the photographer, firmly telling him to stop — repeating “Stop it, stop it, stop it” — before brushing the hand off and moving away.

Earlier, Washington had been chatting with co-star A\$AP Rocky, as Spike Lee joined the conversation. But when the photographer crossed the line, Denzel’s focus shifted, and so did the mood.