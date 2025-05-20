Denzel Washington receives surprise Palme d’Or at Cannes

Denzel Washington boasts an illustrious filmography with several top hits. He has delivered films like ‘The Equaliser’ and ‘The Gladiator’ film series. At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the actor made appearances in between his Broadway performances for the premiere of Spike Lee’s ‘Highest to Lowest.’ Amidst this, the actor received a surprise Palme d’Or award.

Ahead of the premiere of the film, Denzel Washington received a surprise lifetime achievement Palme d’Or at the festival. Festival director Thierry Frémaux introduced the award presentation. The sudden announcement caught Washington off guard. Spike Lee formally presented the honour. The audience erupted in cheers with a standing ovation as Washington took the stage to accept the recognition. With this award, Washington joins a distinguished list of recipients. This includes celebrated names like Jane Fonda, Clint Eastwood, Jodie Foster, and Meryl Streep.

The actor said, “This is a total surprise for me, so I’m emotional. It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again… From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all.”

The award is special and holds immense significance in the festival’s history. To date, the honorary Palme d’Or has only been presented 22 times since its inception in 2002. While another Robert De Niro also received an honorary award, his recognition announcement had been made in advance. On the other hand, Washington’s recognition was under wraps. Notably, he is the second recipient in recent years to receive the award as a surprise, following Tom Cruise in 2022.

On the work front, ‘Highest to Lowest’ marks Washington’s fifth collaboration with Spike Lee. Previously, they have collaborated on hits like Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man.

