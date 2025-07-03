Denzel Washington eyes return in long-awaited ‘Crimson Tide’ sequel

Nearly 30 years after ‘Crimson Tide’ made waves with its high-stakes naval drama, a sequel is officially in development. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that plans are underway to revive the 1995 submarine thriller. And yes, Denzel Washington might just be back at the helm.

The original film, directed by Tony Scott, centered on a tense standoff between two high-ranking officers aboard a U.S. nuclear submarine. Gene Hackman played the commanding officer, Captain Ramsey, while Denzel Washington portrayed his second-in-command, Lieutenant Commander Ron Hunter.

Their clash over the decision to launch nuclear missiles, without confirmed orders, gave the film its pulse-pounding edge.

Bruckheimer, speaking on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’, revealed that the project is still surfacing from early development stages. “We have a really good director and writer talking to the Navy right now about what’s going on under the water,” he said, suggesting that the ‘Crimson Tide’ sequel will continue to explore the murky world of underwater military operations.

As for Washington’s return, Bruckheimer is cautiously optimistic. “If we give him a good script, I think he’d do it,” he said.

According to ‘Variety’, Washington is open to the idea but hasn’t signed on, he’s waiting to see how the script shapes up.

‘Crimson Tide’ remains one of the most intense submarine films of its era, known not just for its taut drama but for the heavyweight performances at its core. The sequel will move forward without some of the original’s key creative forces.

Director Tony Scott died in 2012, and co-writer Robert Towne passed away earlier this year. Their absence will no doubt cast a long shadow over the follow-up.

And sadly, Gene Hackman, whose combative presence was a driving force in the first film, died this February at the age of 95. His passing was surrounded by somber news: reports revealed he had likely died alone at home with his wife, who also passed from a rare virus called hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Hackman’s own death was attributed to heart disease, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s.