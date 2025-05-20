Ridhi Dogra reveals being bullied for opposing the release of ‘Abir Gulaal’

The April 22 tragic Pahalgam Attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives, shook the nation. Following this, cross-border artistic collaboration faced a blanket ban. Notably, Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ with Vaani Kapoor, which was set to release earlier this month, faced a ban. Following the tensions, several celebrities opposed collaboration with Pakistani artists. Among them was Ridhi Dogra. Even though she was a part of ‘Abir Gulaal,’ she opposed the release of the film.

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Ridhi Dogra revealed being bullied for opposing the release of ‘Abir Gulaal.’ Coming from Jammu, she reflected on how the area has time and again witnessed tensions.

Advertisement

Speaking of the trolling, she said, “In the case of the film, I spoke for our country, and suddenly I was being bullied by saying ‘arre but she worked with (Fawad Khan)’. But I was firm. Don’t bully me. I am as much a citizen of this country as you. When I did that work, I was very mindful of the laws of our country. I didn’t do anything illegal. And today, when we are in this situation, I feel I want to stand by my country, my armed forces. And not because I am anything important, but just because you all are too.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra)



Speaking of the tensions in Jammu, she revealed, “We were constantly in touch with my family in Jammu and our relatives in Amritsar. There was a complete blackout. They could see things in the sky from their homes. It’s a big feeling of helplessness. I was just praying and crying, and also feeling grateful for our armed forces, who were there at the border. It was not anything you wish upon anybody. It was a very hard time.”

She added, “This is not the first time there’s been tension in the state. We have lived that. So many times we hear there is a bomb blast in Jammu outside some temple. That’s where we live. For us, this is very big. The fact that our country has stepped up and taken a stand is also very big.”

Prior to the film’s ban, film bodies also called for a boycott of the film and a blanket ban on Pakistani artists. The title, which was going to hit theatres on May 9, attracted criticism from Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) earlier.

‘Chalti Rahe Zindagi’ director Aarti S. Bagdi is at the helm for ‘Abir Gulaal’. Meanwhile, Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures have produced the title. Other producers include Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.

Also Read: ‘War 2’ teaser ignites debate: Netizens react with mixed reviews