Demi Moore turns heads at Met Gala 2025 in daring tie-inspired gown

Hollywood icon Demi Moore made a jaw-dropping entrance at the 2025 Met Gala, and let’s just say—she didn’t come to play.

The 62-year-old actress brought major drama to the red carpet in a jaw-droppingly intricate gown by Thom Browne that literally redefined the idea of menswear-inspired fashion.

The theme this year? Superfine: Tailoring Black Style with a dress code of Tailored for You.

Demi Moore ran with the concept in Met Gala, showing up in a gown that looked like it had been plucked from a dapper gentleman’s closet and reimagined for high fashion.

The dress was shaped like a men’s necktie, complete with a bust knotted like a tie’s knot and a skirt that flared like its tail.

And here’s where things get even more impressive—the gown wasn’t just about clever design. It was a feat of craftsmanship. Reportedly packed with over 1.4 million beads, it included a jaw-dropping count of 22,000 black rectangle sequins, 103,500 black cut beads, and 1,093,500 black bugle beads.

Yes, that’s more than a million beads shimmering under the Met Gala spotlights. It took over 7,600 hours to bring this showstopper to life, according to People magazine.

To top it all off, Moore strutted confidently in matching black-and-white pom-pom heels, proving yet again why she remains a red carpet queen decades into her career.

This year’s gala was not just about fashion—it spotlighted the cultural and historical impact of Black style, with an exhibit inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion.

The theme encouraged celebrities to explore tailoring through a new lens, and Moore did just that with a bold statement that blended elegance, concept, and pure fashion artistry.