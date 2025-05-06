Shah Rukh Khan breaks the internet with royal Met Gala entrance

Move over Hollywood, because Bollywood just stole the show at this year’s Met Gala, as Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed King of Hearts, finally made his much-anticipated debut at the world’s most extravagant fashion event—and let’s just say, he didn’t disappoint.

As soon as photos and videos of SRK surfaced online from the Met Gala red carpet, fans across the globe lost it.

Advertisement

With his signature charm, poised elegance, and that iconic arms-wide-open pose, Shah Rukh turned the Met Gala steps into his personal movie set. Yep, the same pose that has lit up Bollywood screens for decades now made its way to New York—and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Advertisement

The internet, as expected, went into full meltdown mode. Clips of him flashing flying kisses and pulling off that heart-melting pose spread like wildfire across social platforms, with fans dubbing him the “show-stealer” of the night. SRKians were quick to crown him ‘King of the Met’, and honestly, they’re not wrong.

And let’s talk about that outfit—crafted by none other than ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Ditching the typical glitz and sequins, SRK went full-on regal in a head-to-toe black ensemble that oozed understated luxury. His look featured a floor-length coat made of Tasmanian superfine wool, adorned with hand-sewn Japanese horn buttons.

Underneath? A crisp crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored trousers to match. To top it all off, a pleated satin kamarbandh gave the outfit a desi touch, while the pièce de résistance—a Bengal Tiger Head Cane made of 18k gold with sapphires and diamonds—added just the right amount of drama.

Sabyasachi, clearly proud of the collaboration, called SRK “a magician, superstar, and icon.” In his own words: “Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage.”

And what a statement it made.

Even Karan Johar, SRK’s longtime friend and Bollywood’s fashion guru, couldn’t hold back his excitement. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk …. bhai you RULE!”

And in case you missed it, go search for that signature pose video—it’s pure gold.