Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes to tie the knot on THIS date!

Love is in the air for Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes! The pop powerhouse and her musician fiancé are officially locking in their big day — and it’s happening ‘very’ soon.

According to reports, the couple plans to get married over Memorial Day weekend.

While the exact date and venue remain hush-hush, excitement is building among fans who’ve been following their love story since day one.

From studio sessions to sharing life’s biggest moments, Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes have come a long way — and now, they’re ready to seal it with a kiss.

Their paths first crossed in January 2022 while collaborating on Demi’s track ‘Substance’. Sparks flew beyond the music, and by August of that year, the two were Instagram official. Since then, their bond has only grown stronger.

“I live and breathe for our connection,” Demi once gushed, adding that she sees her future with Jutes and wants to grow old together. By September 2024, she openly shared that she’d “waited her whole life” to find someone like him.

For Demi, who has been candid about her personal struggles and growth, finding a partner who offers love and grounding has clearly been life-changing.

Jutes feels the same. He previously opened up about their relaxed approach to wedding planning, saying they didn’t want to “stress ourselves out.” Instead of rushing down the aisle, the couple embraced their engagement phase — savoring every moment before diving into the wedding whirlwind.

“We’re on it, but we’re taking our time,” Jutes explained last October, hinting that while plans were brewing, they were letting love lead the way — not deadlines.

The couple marked their one-year engagement anniversary in December 2024 with a heartfelt exchange on Instagram. Jutes shared a cozy photo from their proposal, writing, “1 year of being engaged to my favorite person. I’m so lucky and can’t wait to marry u baby.” Demi reposted the snapshot with an equally dreamy message: “I love you infinitely and cannot wait to call you my husband!!!”