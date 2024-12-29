Dayle Haddon, former model and actress, dies from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Dayle Haddon, a trailblazing supermodel and actress, has passed away at the age of 76, reportedly due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Solebury Township Police Department in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, received a distress call on Friday morning about an unresponsive man in a detached office suite. Emergency responders found the man, also 76, on the first floor and rushed him to the hospital.

Advertisement

Tragically, Dayle Haddon was discovered deceased in a second-floor bedroom. Investigators detected dangerous levels of carbon monoxide throughout the property, though further details are pending.

Advertisement

Born on May 26, 1948, in Toronto, Canada, Haddon initially made her mark in the fashion world, gracing the covers of iconic magazines, including ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’ in 1973. Her modeling career paved the way for a successful transition to acting.

Haddon’s film debut came with Disney’s ‘The World’s Greatest Athlete’ in 1973, and she quickly built an impressive portfolio of roles. Notable appearances included ‘Madame Claude’ (1977), ‘North Dallas Forty’ (1979) alongside Nick Nolte, and Woody Allen’s ‘Bullets Over Broadway’ (1994). She accumulated around 25 acting credits, with a career spanning both Hollywood and European cinema.

Beyond her work in front of the camera, Haddon became a celebrated advocate for wellness and beauty. As a spokesperson for L’Oréal, she championed anti-aging products and wrote ‘Ageless Beauty: A Woman’s Guide to Lifelong Beauty and Well-Being’. From 2005 to 2008, she contributed as a wellness expert on CBS’s ‘The Early Show’.

Haddon’s influence extended beyond her professional achievements. Known for her elegance and intellect, she inspired women to embrace aging with confidence and grace.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing. Carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas, is a leading cause of accidental poisoning. Authorities urge homeowners to ensure proper ventilation and install detectors to prevent such tragedies.