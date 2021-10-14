Follow Us:
Daniel Craig says playing Bond has made him more ‘trusting’

Daniel Craig, who played James Bond for the ultimate time in new movie ‘No Time To Die’, says playing the iconic spy for 15 years has changed him as a person.

IANS | Los Angeles | October 14, 2021 12:26 pm

Craig told SiriusXM: “I was really trying to reflect on this the other night. And it’s a measurable how much it’s changed me… One should change, one should you know, one should examine one’s life and once you try and get yourself kind of into another place. But I think about how I, you know, I had a real problem with authority.

“I’m kind of always looking for the kind of, what’s the angle. I’m not sure, I’m deeply, deeply suspicious, clearly I, but I’m not so much anymore. And I’m weirdly having been through this whole process. I’m much more open, I’m much more trusting in people weirdly.”

The ‘Knives Out’ star also reminisced about how he received some valuable advice from director Mike Nichols, who he worked with on the play ‘Betrayal’.

He recalled: “(He told me), ‘Daniel, don’t work with a*******’. And it was, I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, you’re right’. And as I got older, I’ve just gone, ‘Yeah, you’re really right’. Don’t work with a*******. If you get a chance and you, and you avoid a**holes, then you can show your best to people and hopefully people can show their best to you.”

