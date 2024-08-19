Dakota Johnson sparks engagement rumors with ring amid Chris Martin split speculation

Dakota Johnson, the star of ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’, recently put an end to swirling rumors about her relationship status by flaunting her engagement ring. The 34-year-old actress was spotted enjoying a day out in Malibu with friends Jeremy Allen White and Blake Lee on Friday, August 16. Despite her relaxed outfit—an oversized tan coat paired with jeans—it was her striking emerald engagement ring that stole the spotlight.

This public display of her ring comes in the wake of speculation suggesting that Johnson and her fiancé, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, might have called off their engagement. However, the timing of these rumors was swiftly addressed. On the same day Johnson was seen, her representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple is indeed “happily together.”

The last time the public saw Johnson and Martin together was in June, when she supported him at the Glastonbury Festival, where Coldplay headlined. Despite their fair share of ups and downs, a source close to the couple assured PEOPLE that their relationship is “going strong” and that they are now “definitely back on.”

Johnson and Martin, who began dating in 2017, had been relatively quiet about their personal lives. Their engagement first became publicly visible in December 2020, although it was not officially confirmed until March 2024. Despite being engaged for some time, the couple has been in no rush to tie the knot, preferring to keep their relationship private.

Though they generally maintain a low profile, Dakota Johnson and Martin occasionally make public appearances together and share glimpses of their relationship through social events and interviews. This latest sighting of Johnson’s engagement ring seems to be a clear sign that, contrary to the breakup rumors, the couple remains united and committed.