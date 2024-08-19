Bengali stars rally in Kolkata for justice in doctor’s rape-murder case

In Kolkata, the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has triggered widespread public outrage and led to significant protests across the city. The harrowing case has not only shocked the local community but also drawn prominent stars from Bengali cinema into the fray, demanding justice for the victim.

Stars and filmmakers from the Bengali film industry, including renowned director Arindam Sil, acclaimed director Kaushik Ganguly, and actress Churni Ganguly, have been at the forefront of the demonstrations. They, alongside other concerned citizens and celebrities, have united in their call for a thorough and fair investigation into the crime. The presence of Bengali actor Saheb Chatterjee at the protests highlighted the need for decisive action against such grievous acts. Chatterjee emphasized the role of protest as a democratic tool, asserting that it is crucial for ensuring that the authorities address critical issues with the seriousness they deserve.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been actively working on the case, employing cutting-edge technology like 3D laser mapping to analyze the crime scene. Additionally, the CBI has conducted psychological assessments of the primary suspect, further indicating the seriousness of the investigation. A psychologist from the CBI team arrived in Kolkata to aid in these efforts, reflecting the gravity with which the authorities are approaching this case.

Advertisement

In response to the incident, the Supreme Court of India has taken notice, with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud scheduled to lead a bench hearing on August 20. This move underscores the high level of scrutiny and the demand for justice that the case has generated at the highest levels of the judiciary.

The unrest surrounding the case has extended beyond the medical community. Football fans, showing solidarity with the protests, staged demonstrations near Salt Lake Stadium, which led to the cancellation of the much-anticipated Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Meanwhile, junior doctors and students at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have continued their protests, demanding accountability and swift justice.

The scale of the unrest has resulted in incidents of vandalism, including attacks on the protest sites and the hospital campus itself. To manage the escalating situation, the Kolkata police have enacted Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, around the medical college for a week, starting from August 18. This measure aims to restore public order and ensure the safety of all involved.

The collective outrage and action from various sectors of society highlight the urgent need for justice in this deeply troubling case, as the community continues to call for meaningful responses and accountability.