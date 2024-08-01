Chris Pratt sends birthday wishes to father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger on his 77th

Chris Pratt took to Instagram to celebrate Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 77th birthday with a heartfelt tribute that highlights their close family bond. The actor, best known for his role in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, shared a touching message along with a series of personal photos that capture their relationship.

In his Instagram post, Chris Pratt addressed Arnold Schwarzenegger with, “Happy Birthday, @Schwarzenegger! You’re one of a kind.” The post featured a selection of candid images showcasing their interactions. One photo captures Pratt and Schwarzenegger deep in a chess game, reflecting their playful rivalry and intellectual camaraderie.

Another snapshot shows Pratt smiling behind Schwarzenegger, who is relaxed on a comfy sofa. The final image is especially endearing, depicting Schwarzenegger with Pratt’s young daughters, Lyla and Eloise, engaged in a playful moment with a pig in the kitchen.

Pratt’s message continued with affectionate remarks, “Looking forward to another year of sage advice, good cigars, chess whoopings, and hand-feeding homemade cookies to the many barn animals that live in your kitchen.”

In a recent interview with People magazine, Pratt spoke about the significance of Schwarzenegger’s support. He expressed that having Schwarzenegger’s endorsement is incredibly meaningful, both personally and professionally. Pratt, who grew up admiring Schwarzenegger’s iconic roles, such as in ‘Commando’ and ‘Terminator’, shared that receiving praise from his father-in-law feels surreal. “Arnold’s support means the world to me,” Pratt said. “To have him acknowledge my work is kind of mind-blowing.”

Schwarzenegger, who has also shared his joy in being a grandfather, discussed his delight in spending time with his grandchildren. In a previous interview with People, he mentioned how much he enjoys teaching his granddaughter Lyla to feed horses and finding joy in simple family activities.

As Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, anticipate the arrival of their third child, their family connection continues to be a source of joy and support. The couple, married since June 2019, also shares Pratt’s 11-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris. Through these moments, the bond between the family members shines brightly, celebrating both their shared experiences and individual milestones.