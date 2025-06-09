Chris Pratt embraces a rough look ahead of ‘The Terminal List’ season 2

Chris Pratt has once again surprised fans with a striking new look, revealing his transformation for the upcoming second season of Amazon’s hit thriller series, ‘The Terminal List’.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Pratt unveiled a rugged appearance complete with a scruffy beard, moustache, and long brown hair. It is a stark departure from his usual clean-cut style.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

The actor’s post had humor as he admitted to the strange challenges of wearing fake facial hair on set.

“The crazy thing about wearing a fake moustache or a fake beard is when you eat, you get hair in your mouth, which is gross because it’s definitely someone else’s hair,” he joked. He even poked fun at the patchiness of his moustache with a playful caption, “Is it? No… can’t be,” making light of the look.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with reactions ranging from surprise to amusement. One fan quipped, “Dude, looking rough,” while another likened him to Tom Hanks’ iconic character in ‘Castaway’ with, “Castaway 2: Wilson’s Revenge.”

Some commenters humorously compared him to a homeless man, but friends and fellow actors chimed in with support.

David Harris and Metcalfe, for example, shared encouraging words like “Can’t wait, brother!”

‘The Terminal List’ follows Chris Pratt as James Reece, a Navy SEAL grappling with the aftermath of a conspiracy that leads to his family’s murder.

The show, adapted from Jack Carr’s bestselling novel, demands Pratt to dive deep into a dark and intense character, which is reflected in his rugged new look.

This isn’t the first time Pratt has undergone a physical transformation for a role. Back in 2014, he famously shed 80 pounds and then packed on 20 pounds of muscle to star as Star-Lord in Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, a role that helped cement his status as a leading man in Hollywood.

Known as one of the most bankable stars in the industry, Pratt has a career marked by a mix of blockbuster hits and versatile performances. While some critics argue he is a typecast, his ability to slip into varied roles—from comedy to action. It has earned him widespread admiration.

His box office success is undeniable, with his films having grossed over $14 billion globally, placing him among the top five highest-grossing actors ever.

In 2017, Pratt’s influence and popularity received further recognition with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.