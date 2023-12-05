Chris Hemsworth praises George Miller’s approach in ‘Furiosa’

In a recent panel discussion at CCXP23 in Brazil, Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth provided insights into the unique experience of filming “Furiosa,” emphasizing the distinctive approach taken by director George Miller. Unlike many action movies where creativity and experimentation often play a significant role, Miller’s meticulous planning set this project apart.

According to Hemsworth, Miller’s adherence to specific standards left minimal room for improvisation or alternate takes. The actor highlighted that in typical action films, there’s a constant process of trying different sequences, experimenting with various approaches, and seeking ways to make the scenes more impressive. This, however, often leads to exhaustive efforts with backups and alternative options.

Contrary to this norm, working with George Miller on “Furiosa” was a breath of fresh air for Hemsworth. He explained that every frame of the film was carefully thought out, contributing to a grander plan and conveying a significant message. Hemsworth expressed his admiration for the efficiency of the process, emphasizing that there was no wasted effort. Each frame served a purpose, supporting the characters’ journey, the narrative, and the overall arc of the film.

Describing the nature of his character Dementus in “Furiosa,” Hemsworth depicted him as a complex figure – violent, insane, and brutal, yet possessing a manipulative charisma. The actor delved into the motivations of Dementus, revealing that the character reflects a life philosophy of “kill or be killed.” As a result, Dementus has learned to rule with an iron fist, embodying a ruthless approach shaped by his harsh experiences.

The commitment and dedication of the entire cast were evident, with Chris Hemsworth noting that everyone involved was willing to throw themselves into the project to service the journey, the film, and the enduring franchise that has captivated audiences for over four decades. The exhausting yet rewarding experience of contributing to a meticulously crafted and purposeful film left a lasting impression on the actors involved in bringing “Furiosa” to life.